Ankara targets PKK strongholds after terror attack jolts the capital

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Turkey has carried out a number of airstrikes on Kurdish rebels in Northern Iraq. The attacks came hours after a Kurdish group took responsibility for a suicide bombing outside the Turkish Parliament. The Turkish Government said that 20 targets were destroyed and many from the PKK group have also been neutralized.

