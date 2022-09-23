Ancient shipwreck loaded with cargo from all over mediterranean found off the shore of Israel

Sep 23, 2022
An ancient shipwreck loaded with cargo from all over mediterranean has been found off the shore of Israel. This is the largest shipwreck of its kind that shows traders from the West visited the ports even after the Islamic conquest of the holy land.
