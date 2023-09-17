Anantnag encounter: Indian Army hunt terrorists hiding in forests, guns down all 3 of them

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
At least five incidents of terror and infiltration have taken place over the last 10 days in Jammu and Kashmir. In the latest, the Indian Army has said that the Pakistan Army was providing cover fire to terrorists who have crossed into India from across the Line of Control (LOC).

