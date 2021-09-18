Afghanistan Dialogues | Amina Zia Massoud: India has been Afghanistan's all-weather friend

The turmoil in Afghanistan has dominated global headlines for weeks. The Taliban have been in power for a month and the humanitarian crisis has been worsening with each passing day.



With the Taliban craving legitimacy, the international community is struggling to decide how they should be dealing with the Taliban. Meanwhile, on the ground, Afghans have taken to the streets expressing their opposition to the Taliban.



Also resisting the Taliban rule have been the resistance forces that have led the anti-Taliban fight in the holdout province of Panjshir. The Taliban say they have captured Panjshir, while the resistance forces reject these claims.

WION spoke to Amina Zia Massoud - the niece of late Ahmad Shah Massoud, who is also called the lion of Panjshir for leading the strongest resistance against the Taliban.

An Afghan author and activist, Amina Zia Massoud spoke about the status of the Panjshir province; the anti-Taliban movement; Afghan women's rights and the fight for basic freedoms; the humanitarian crisis; India's role in Afghanistan and the impact of the Afghanistan turmoil on the region.

In conversation with WION's Molly Gambhir, Amina Zia Massoud said she is "quite concerned, particularly for women, children and activists" adding that "For now, we have seen what they are doing, they are beating up protesters, journalists, there have been allegations of human rights abuses, most of these allegations have been confirmed".

The Taliban have appealed for international help but how do you see that happening without global powers even recognising the Taliban government? Amina Zia Massoud, while responding to this question said, "Unfortunately, there is a humanitarian crisis going on. Very difficult for the international community to accept such a group to be in power, because that would mean that they are accepting a terrorist organisation as the ruler of a country. Members in the government are designated terrorists. This is going to be a huge challenge for the international community. However, I am not advocating that they do not send aid because a human catastrophe will take place eventually if aid is not given to the people of Afghanistan. But there should be some conditions so that the Taliban know that the way they are treating people at the moment is unacceptable."

There are no women in the Taliban cabinet. When asked what the Taliban are afraid of, Amina responded, "I think the Taliban are afraid of women in general. They are afraid of the voice of women. They are afraid of women speaking out against their atrocities. We saw pictures recently of protests of women who were supporting the Taliban, and I say everyone should have a right to believe in a certain ideology... However, it shouldn't be used to harm anyone else. But that is a very limited number of people. The Taliban have used that propaganda to show that there are women who actually support our regime but no that's not the case at all. I think, eventually, if this regime is brought down, it will be brought down by women."

Speaking about India's role in Afghanistan, Amina Zia Massoud said, "India has been Afghanistan's all-weather friend. And we are grateful for this incredible relationship we have had with India throughout the years. During the first time when the Taliban came into power, my family we were in Kabul and we left on the first flight to new delhi. So I spent 2 years of my childhood in New Delhi. Personally, I have a special bond with India. As for their role, I would expect India to support a resistance. Because I know that the Indian government does not believe in a Taliban regime. What I expect from the Indian government is to not recognize the Taliban regime as legitimate. And to help afghan refugees. And to support a resistance throughout the country."

Talking about the Taliban's claims of capturing Panjshir and rejection of these claims by the resistance forces, Amina Zia Massoud said, "Resistance is going on still, it is continuing. Unfortunately, we cannot say that much about Panjshir, we cannot speak about it, because throughout this month there has been a lot of fake news from both sides that has sort of impacted what has been going on. Communication lines have been cut off, so has the internet. But I can tell you for sure that the resistance is still going on in Panjshir. Resistance forces continue to exist and they are fighting. Panjshir is a very difficult province to capture. Mostly because of its geography and I think the Taliban realize that. However, the human rights allegations in Panjshir are tremendous. And this should definitely be addressed by the international community, unfortunately at the moment people are not being allowed to inside to go and see exactly what has happened".

Reacting to allegations that Pakistan helped the Taliban in Panjshir, Amina Zia Massoud said, "It is concerning if it's true, at the moment, we still don't know, these are still allegations. However, if any of these allegations come out to be true this is really very concerning. It impacts Afghanistan's sovereignty."

She was also asked about the Taliban reportedly reaching out to Pakistan and making a barter deal 'Panjshir for Kashmir'.

Amina Zia Massoud said, "The Taliban have always been very close to Pakistan, this is not a secret. Their base was Pakistan throughout these years. This is not surprising to any afghan or anyone in the international community. This is documented evidence. Like I mentioned, these are still allegations and they are really quite concerning and I expect the international community to intervene. But at the same time this is an allegation and has to be confirmed."

What are the afghans going through right now and what are they hopeful of? Amina zia Massoud said, "They feel as though life has been taken out of them. That they don't have a soul anymore, that they have been betrayed. Tv stations have stopped playing music and tv shows, very depressing situation back at home. Everyone feels threatened - particularly women, children, those who worked with the security forces. What I want the international community to do is to realize that they also have a role in helping afghans stand on their feet again. For 20 years, it was very difficult to work with the afghan govt, corruption took place. However, we should open up a new chapter. I want them to still talk about Afghanistan. Afghanistan should be discussed in their meetings. People of Afghanistan deserve to live a dignified life and the international community must support them in this. I urge them to open their doors to afghans. Unfortunately, a refugee crisis will take place. It will be very difficult for people to live under the Taliban regime. But we should save as many people as we can."

Responding to whether the American withdrawal from Afghanistan could have been handled differently, Amina Zia Massoud shared, "More than the Americans, it is the Afghan government that betrayed its own people. If President Ghani had not fled the country and a transitional govt had come into power which was what was discussed, we wouldn't be in the situation that we are in today."

What was Amina Zia Massoud's reaction when she heard that Ashraf Ghani had left Afghanistan? "In all honesty I was absolutely shocked, took me a couple of days to realize that this actually happened. It was like we became orphaned. It's like going through a tragedy. At first, there are emotions of shock, then there is sadness... Then there is anger... That's exactly how I felt. Till today I am still extremely angry. I can't believe that after 7 years of being in power he would do that to his people. As president, he had the responsibility to look after the people. He should have given his life to the country. And he had said many times that he would do that. Though I have been his critic, I never expected him to flee, because that would just cause a disaster and that is exactly what happened."

On her expectations from the international community given that it has seen enough actions of the Taliban already, Massoud said it is "time for the international community to start speaking out against the Taliban. Everyone is just waiting, maybe things will change, but day by day it is getting worse. Infighting is a testimony to that. The international community must make a moral decision. They have to support the people of Afghanistan, they have to support a dignified solution. The only dignified solution is to support the resistance that is taking place."

