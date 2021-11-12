LIVE TV
Afghanistan: Blast hits mosque in Nangarhar province, 35 people reported injured
Nov 12, 2021, 04:10 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Another blast has been reported in a mosque in Afghanistan. A bomb went off in Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, 35 people have been reported as injured. WION's Anas Malick brings in all the latest developments.
