Afghanistan: Blast hits mosque in Nangarhar province, 35 people reported injured

Nov 12, 2021, 04:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Another blast has been reported in a mosque in Afghanistan. A bomb went off in Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, 35 people have been reported as injured. WION's Anas Malick brings in all the latest developments.
