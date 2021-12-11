Afghan envoy Farid Mamundzay warns of "catastrophic situation" in his country

Afghanistan’s envoy to India Farid Mamundzay has warned of "Catastrophic situation" in his country pointing out how "People are not getting paid on time, there is little business activities. There is humanitarian crisis, unfolding economic crisis". Since Taliban takeover in August the country has slid in every parameter, even as the onset of winters has worsened the situation in the country. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Mamundzay thank New Delhi's pledge to send 50,000 MT of wheat to the country. He said, 'India has time and again proved to be a close and reliable friend of the Afghan people and stood by us at difficult time." The envoy called for more visas by India for Afghans, especially students who have to continue their studies in Indian universities. In the first ever extensive interview to any India based channel since Taliban takeover in August, Envoy Mamundzay pointed how last 4 months have been "difficult, emotionally and administratively and financially" for the mission and its diplomats but he pointed,"We can't pack up and leave. We have moral obligations and responsibility towards our people and country to continue serving them."