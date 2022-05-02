A treat for beatles fans: Paul McCartney duets with archival footage of John Lennon

Published: May 02, 2022, 07:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In what can be said a treat for beatles fans, Paul McCartney duets with archival footage of John Lennon. It was during McCartney's first concert since the summer of 2019.
