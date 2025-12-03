/A Rare Atmospheric Optical Phenomenon Known as ‘Sun Dogs’ Seen in Skies Over Mongolia

A rare atmospheric optical phenomenon known as ‘Sun Dogs’ has been observed in the skies over Mongolia, creating striking halos around the Sun. This video explains how Sun Dogs form due to ice crystals in the upper atmosphere, the science behind this stunning spectacle, and why such occurrences are uncommon. We also capture the breathtaking visuals and explore historical and cultural interpretations of Sun Dogs around the world. Whether you are a science enthusiast, photographer, or simply love natural wonders, this rare celestial display offers a unique opportunity to witness one of nature’s most fascinating atmospheric events.