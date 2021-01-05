LIVE TV
5,000 families left in silk production in Afghanistan, war diminishes demand for silk
Jan 05, 2021, 08.20 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
The Afghanistan once was the heart of the silk route in Asia. Merchants use to come from far-off lands to get their hands in Afghanistan's silk. Back then, silk production was a booming industry, but centuries later silk producers disappear!
