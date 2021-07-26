22 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas: History and significance

Jul 26, 2021, 07:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Today marks the completion of 22 years of the Kargil War, which is unanimously celebrated as the Kargil Diwas. Kargil Diwas or 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' is celebrated in honour of the Kargil War's Heroes.
