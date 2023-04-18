2024 Acura Integra Type S: Honda Civic Type R's sedan rival packs in 320 horses | WION Pitstop

Acura, the North America-based luxury and performance division of Japanese automaker Honda, has unveiled the much-awaited 2024 Acura Integra Type S. At the heart of the Integra Type S is a high-revving two-litre turbocharged V-TEC engine with direct injection. With an output of 320 horsepower and 420 Newton metres of torque, the Integra Type S develops 120 horsepower and 160 Newton metres more than the standard Integra. Here's a look at all that it offers.