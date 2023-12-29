LIVE TV

2023: The year of the resurgence of Shah Rukh Khan | WION Eclub

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan ruled 2023 with three big-screen releases - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Know more about how the year has been for King Khan, who made a triumphant return to theatres.

