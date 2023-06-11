2023 BMW M2 review: the last ‘traditional’ (engine+manual+RWD) M car?

The M2 may be the entry point into the BMW M model line-up, but make no mistake; this little sports car is as potent as any of its stablemates. The 2023 version of the M2 borrows its underpinnings from the larger M3/M4 models, and with a fire-breathing 453 bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six sitting under the hood, the M2 offers blistering performance. For the first and perhaps the last time, BMW has brought an M car to India with an optional six-speed manual gearbox, and this is the version we've driven! So, sit tight, for we have a cracker of a performance car review in store for you.