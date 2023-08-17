11-year-old fought for abortion after being raped by stepfather

An 11-year-old child was found pregnant earlier this month she'd been repeatedly raped by her stepfather and the incident only came to light after the girl started showing a pregnant tummy at 4.5 months of pregnancy. She knocked on hospital door after hospital but all of them denied her an abortion because abortion is illegal in Peru and it's considered a crime that deserves to be punished. Rights groups in fact took the matter into their hands only after immense pressure from the United Nations the girl child was finally operated upon.