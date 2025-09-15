/“They’re suffocating”: Mussels dying as Black Sea heats up

Mussel farmers in Bulgaria are battling rising Black Sea temperatures that are killing their crops. As marine heatwaves intensify, experts warn that climate change could devastate Europe’s mussel supply. Veteran farmer Nayden Stanev has lost up to 80% of his mussels in recent years, forcing him to adapt his farming techniques. While the Mediterranean suffers even worse, the Black Sea is also heating fast — with grave consequences for biodiversity and livelihoods.