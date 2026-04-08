/'Fearless 'Suryavanshi Aces First Test Against Bumrah With Two Sixes

15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi faced Indian bowling superstar Jasprit Bumrah for the first time in his career—and made an unforgettable impression. In just three balls against one of the best bowlers in the world, Suryavanshi hit two spectacular sixes, showing remarkable composure and talent beyond his years. Fans and cricket analysts are calling it a “fearless performance” and a glimpse of a rising star in Indian cricket.