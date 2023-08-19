World's cheapest house is in the US at just $1. Details here

The world's cheapest is in the US state of Michigan at just a dollar, according to American media reports on Friday (August 18). The website of the real estate company Zillow shows the house is located in Michigan's Pontiac. "Introducing the "World's Cheapest Home!" in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan! Unleash your inner DIY guru and embrace the challenge of turning this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom ranch into a masterpiece that will make Chip and Joanna green with envy," the Zillow post reads.

"Priced at a mind-boggling $1 (yes, you read that right), this home is not just a house—it's a ticket to the real estate adventure of a lifetime," it adds. The house was built in 1956, and offers to buy it are due by August 23. According to a report by CNBC, the house was previously sold in February 2022 for $4,092.

The features

According to Zillow, the property has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a ranch. "The roof might have seen better days, but hey, it's not leaking yet—it's just keeping you on your toes, providing an unexpected shower of excitement when you least expect it," the post reads.

"Let's talk about the unique features that make this place stand out—like the avant-garde "floor hole" art installation conveniently located next to the furnace," it adds.

The post also says that overgrown shrubbery and exotic weeds in the garden lend an air of mystery, inviting local critters for an impromptu garden party.

"Buckle up for a journey filled with twists, turns, and a whole lot of character. Don't just buy a house—buy an experience. Act now before someone else grabs this one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a slice of Pontiac awesomeness," the post further says.

