Women battle misogyny as cases of gendered disinformation and fake news increase globally

Women, especially in the public eye, have become targets of gendered disinformation, a mix of misogyny and fallacy that spoils their reputations, damages their credibility, and hurts their professions. AFP's global fact-checkers have discredited fake news attacking women in politics. They have revealed multiple online campaigns featuring fake news or manipulated photos, often sexually charged.

In 2022, a fake picture of Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, lying topless on an Israeli beach took Facebook by storm. The manipulated image triggered criticism that she enjoyed her vacation while the war-struck Ukraine suffered. However, AFP revealed that the woman in the photo was a Russian television presenter. Many prominent political figures have been targets of false online posts and transphobic remarks, including the USA's former first lady, Michelle Obama, France's first lady, Brigitte Macron, and New Zealand's former prime minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Global battle against falsehood & misogyny

A study titled 'Monetizing Misogyny' by Lucina Di Meco, a gender equality expert, said, "Building on sexist stereotypes and disseminated with malign intent, gendered disinformation campaigns have a chilling effect on the women they target."

She added that gendered disinformation leads to "political violence, hate and the deterring of young women from considering a political career." UNESCO held a dialogue to 'advance effective response' to online gendered disinformation on January 25, 2023, on the affair of the International Day of Women.

WATCH | Judicial reform bills: Protesters PARALYZE Israel with roadblocks, rallies

Gendered disinformation: A national security threat

Many researchers said gendered disinformation is a national security threat as autocratic states can exploit it to exercise foreign influence. Moreover, gendered disinformation is a tool to subdue the opposition. "When autocratic leaders are in power, gendered disinformation is often used by state-aligned actors to undermine women opposition leaders, as well as women's rights," Di Meco's report warned.

Facebook stated to the US media, recognising the online abuse of women as a 'serious issue' and vowed to work with policymakers on their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies)