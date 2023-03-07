Who was Dana Hyde? Former white house official & prominent lawyer killed by turbulence in business jet

Dana Hyde was the woman who passed away in a plane suffering from heavy turbulence while flying over New England. Cabin John's Dana Hyde was also a former white house official. The National Transportation Safety Board and FBI are probing the incident involving the plane flying from Keene, New Hampshire, to Leesburg, Virginia.

As per the Federal Aviation Administration database, Dana Hyde was on the Connexon business jet with four other people. Hyde's husband and son were in a different plane, redirected from the Bradley International Airport in Connecticut after witnessing turbulence. However, Jonathan, Hyde's husband, and her son survived it. Dana Hyde's body is with the Connecticut Office's Chief Medical Examiner.

The National Transportation Safety Board questioned crew members and passengers to ascertain whether they wore seat belts when the jet faced turbulence. The cockpit voice and data recorders have also reached NTSB headquarters for examination.

About Dana Hyde

Dana Hyde was a part-time consultant at the Aspen Institute, a think tank in Washington, DC. In addition, she served as co-chair of the Aspen Partnership for an Inclusive Economy. Dana Hyde, 55, was a graduate of the University of California.

During Clinton's administration, Dana Hyde also worked as a White House special assistant. During Barack Obama's presidency, she worked as a senior advisor at the State Department. She also rose to the position of assistant director in the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Former President Barack Obama also picked Hyde to be the CEO of Millennium Challenge Corporation.

Jonathan stated that his wife would be buried in Israel since she "became in love with the country, the language, and the people" while working there.