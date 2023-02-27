When is Holi 2023 & How to throw a perfect Holi Party?

Holi festival is a popular Hindu festival celebrated in India and other parts of South Asia. It is also known as the "festival of colours" or the "festival of love" and is celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, which usually falls in February or March. The festival celebrates the arrival of spring, the victory of good over evil, and the love between Lord Krishna and Radha.

During the Holi festival, people smear each other with coloured powders, throw water balloons, and sing and dance to traditional music. It's a time for joy and celebration, where people come together to forget their differences and renew their relationships. In addition to playing with colours, Holi is also a time for feasting and enjoying traditional delicacies like gujiya, thandai, and dahi bhalla.

In recent years, Holi has become popular worldwide, and people from all cultures and backgrounds have joined in the celebration of this colourful festival. Holi is a time to spread happiness, love, and peace, and to celebrate the beauty of diversity and unity.

This year Holi festival will be celebrated on 8th March 2023, Wednesday.

Throwing a perfect Holi party involves several elements that can make the celebration fun, memorable, and safe. Here are some tips to help you plan a perfect Holi party:

Pick the perfect location: Choose a location that can accommodate your guests and has enough space for activities like playing with colours, dancing, and enjoying food and drinks. Send out invitations: Send out colourful invitations to your guests to set the tone for the party. Make sure to include details like the date, time, and dress code (white or light-coloured clothing). Set the mood with music: Play lively and upbeat music to get your guests in the mood for dancing and celebrating. Serve traditional Holi food and drinks: Offer a variety of traditional Holi delicacies like gujiya, thandai, and dahi bhalla. You can also serve non-alcoholic drinks like fresh fruit juices and mocktails. Provide safe and natural colours: Use safe and natural colours made from flowers or vegetables to avoid any harmful effects on your guests' skin or health. You can also provide water guns and balloons filled with coloured water for a fun and safe water fight. Plan fun activities: Plan fun activities like a colour-throwing contest, a group dance, or a photo booth to keep your guests entertained and engaged. Provide clean-up supplies: Make sure to provide clean-up supplies like water, towels, and trash bags to help your guests clean up after the party. Stay safe: It's important to prioritize safety during the festivities. Make sure to supervise children and avoid any dangerous behaviour.