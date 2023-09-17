Watch: Video of Brazilian president ‘stealing’ pens during G20 summit splits internet
Story highlights
Brazil is set to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 bloc on December 1, 2023.
Brazil is set to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 bloc on December 1, 2023.
A video featuring Lula da Silva has gone viral on the internet which shows the Brazilian president pocketing a handful of pens during the closing of the recent G20 summit held in India.
The president can be seen handing the pens over to his wife in the viral video. The first lady also looked eager to put the pens in her purse.
BRAZIL :: President Lula busted stealing a handful of pens during the closing of the G-20 Summit in India.— Direto da América (@DiretoDaAmerica) September 14, 2023
After some trouble trying to grab it he handed the pens to the First Lady, who was ready to hide the items in her purse. pic.twitter.com/YiHVU7x05n
trending now
President Silva and First Lady Rosângela da Silva arrived in New Delhi on Sept 9 to participate in the G20 Summit. Brazil is set to take over the presidency of the Group of 20 bloc on December 1, 2023.
Reactions on social media
Lula’s act, caught on camera, ended up dividing the internet big time, with many Indians taking to X to say they found nothing wrong in the video.
“He’s just taking a few good souvenirs from a conference. Doesn’t need this kind of judgement. Those must be some unique pen / pencils with logo etc meant for guests only, that he took for memory sake. Hardly a fortune! India doesn’t mind,” wrote Maj Manik on X.
Watch: G20 Summit 2023: Indian PM Modi hands over G20 Presidency to Brazil Prez Lula Da Silva
“Those were souvenirs. Gifts from India to Brazil. Leave him alone. We wanted him to have those,” wrote another user named Abhinav Khare.
Also read: `Reflective of the world of 1940s`: Brazil President Lula calls for reforms in UN Security Council
“Were Indian Pens irresistible or Lula too greedy?” quipped ‘IndiGenBharat.’
Reactions from Brazilians were not so kind though!
A Brazilian user Carlos Vezzelli wrote on X, “Once a thief, always a thief”
“Always the thief. He simply cannot help himself,” wrote a user named Douglas Armstrong.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE