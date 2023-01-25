WATCH | New York man takes three cats on coffee date

The pet cats are reputed for their paw-some looks, flicks and tricks that depict their carefree attitude towards the world around them. From giving meme-worthy captures to helping their human parents to relieve stress of day-to-day life, is there anything in the world that is paw-some and the cats cannot do?

Well, the cats definitely cannot take their human parents on a coffee date. But the reverse is indeed possible, credit the advanced human civilisation of course and an even more advanced paw-some presence of cats in it.

This possibility was brought to reality by a New York resident as he took his three cats on a coffee date in the city. In a video shared on Instagram, three felines named Spongecake, Mocha and Donut are seen having the time of their felinous glory on a coffee date with their human parent. The cats can be seen sniffing through some edible items. The visuals are nothing short of a spirit lifter.

"Would you like to join us for coffee in NYC?", reads the caption.

The Internet just could not stop gushing over this felonious honour filled with grandeur of human-feline bond.

"These cats have a better life than me," wrote a user. "Such distinguished gentlemen, I had not seen any(one) more splendid," wrote another.

According to digital insurance company Lemonade, 45.3 million households in the United States own a cat. As of 2022, 70 per cent US households (90.5 million households) owned a pet.

