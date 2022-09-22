Watch: Indian bride's wedding photoshoot goes viral as she walks on road full of potholes

Viral photo of Kerala bride. Photograph:( Instagram )
The viral video was shared on September 11, and since then, it has garnered more than four million views on Instagram
Quite an unusual wedding photoshoot of an Indian bride went viral on social media platforms as she was seen walking on a road full of potholes.
Instead of stunning silhouettes or romantic landscapes, a wedding photographer in Kerala, a state in the southern part of India, has now become an internet sensation.
In the viral photos, the bride can be seen holding her beautiful red saree and walking on a road riddled with potholes. The photo shoot also highlights the issues of potholes.
The video was shared on Instagram by a handle named: arrow_weddingcompany. The caption read: "Bridal photoshoot in the middle of road."
It was shared on September 11, and since then, it has garnered more than four million views on Instagram.
Watch the video here:
Here are some of the pictures from her wedding photoshoot:
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.