WATCH | 'I had no damn idea you could...': Biden stunned as S Korean prez sings ‘American Pie’ at White House

Currently on a six-day state visit to the US, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol left everyone surprised after he belted out his own rendition of Don McClean’s classic song, “American Pie" during a White House state dinner on Wednesday. The impromptu performance has now gone viral on social media and shows US President Joe Biden expressing his utmost amazement at Yoon's talent.

The event was staged at the state dining room where the Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessia Vosk sang songs, including the hits from "Les Miserables" and "Funny Girl".

After the culmination of their performances, Biden pulled Yoon to the stage and said, "We know this is one of your favorite songs, 'American Pie.'" To which Yoon replied, "Yes, that's true," adding that he had loved the McLean song, released way back in 1971 since he was at school.

Biden being the cheerful host egged his counterpart to sing the song. "We want to hear you sing it."

Offering a token resistance, Yoon said, "It's been a while but..." and took the microphone in his hands, preparing to sing.

As soon as Yoon hit the first note, the audience gathered in the hall erupted in rapturous applause as the 62-year-old continued the song. Apart from Biden, first lady Jill Biden also appeared mesmerised by Yoon's singing as she applauded heartily.

After a minute of singing with only a piano accompanying his voice, Yoon stepped away as the crowd gave him a standing ovation.

“The next state dinner we’re going to have, you’re looking at the entertainment,” Biden told the crowd, referring to Yoon.

“I had no damn idea you could sing,” a surprised Biden told Yoon after the performance, adding, "Don’t expect me to sing it!" Unexpected moment at the state dinner when the president of South Korea sings “American Pie.” pic.twitter.com/Dus6BiBU9E — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) April 27, 2023 × Netizens loved Yoon's performance with one saying, "This was awesome, and, of course our president had the grace to stand back and give South Korea’s president the floor to sing. What a beautiful moment!", while another added, "Well this is absolutely awesome." From nuclear war to chartbuster songs Earlier in the day, the two leaders signed the Washington Declaration under which South Korea will not develop its own nuclear weapons but the US will aid in the use of them in any potential conflict with North Korea.

As part of the agreement, the US will also deploy nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea. Additionally, there will be a routine visit of aircraft carriers and bombers to the region to send a message to the enemy, informed officials.

The two leaders also asserted it would be the end of any North Korean regime if it used nuclear weapons against the allies.

(With inputs from agencies)