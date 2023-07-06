WATCH | Giant sphere with 1.2 million LEDs lights up for first time in Las Vegas

The usually glitzy and shiny Las Vegas lit up in an unusual style on Tuesday night when a 366-foot-tall orb situated in the heart of the city, was switched on for the first time. Developed at a cost of $2 billion by Sphere Entertainment, the orb was made by using 1.2 million LEDs that were lit up simultaneously.

The sphere was illuminated to celebrate the Amerian day of Freedom, the Fourth of July. During the show, the 580,000 square foot fully-programmable LED exterior – the largest LED screen on earth shone in its full glory.

It displayed a welcome "Hello World" message followed by fireworks and stars-and-stripes animation. As the show continued, the LED canvas showed underwater scenes as well as highly-detailed lunar surfaces, which instantly went viral on social media platforms.

“The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard – it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world,” said one of the executives associated with the creative development of the sphere.

With Formula 1 coming to the Las Vegas strip for the first time, the sphere is expected to be one of the biggest crowd-pullers. According to reports, during the Grand Prix in November, the Exosphere will feature race-related content, activations, and advertising.

To develop the Exosphere, Sphere Studios partnered with Montreal-based SACO Technologies, to design and manufacture the unique LED display. 7thSense, a creative software and technology company specialising in high-profile media-based attractions was roped in to deliver the Exosphere's programming.

(With inputs from agencies)