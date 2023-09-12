Watch | 600,000 gallons of red wine flows through streets of Portuguese town, netizens stunned

A small coastal town in Portugal has become the talking point on internet after viral videos showed red wine spilling through its streets on Sunday (September 10).

The town of São Lourenco do Bairro and its streets were painted red after two tanks owned by Levira Distillery – a local winemaker, carrying a whopping 600,000 gallons of the booze, suddenly gave way, according to a report in the New York Post.

The locals, as surprised as the netizens, looked on with bewilderment as the wine, nearly enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool, flowed down a steep hill and onto the myriad streets of the town.

The spill, although accidental, was so massive that the local authorities had to trigger an environmental alert. They were later forced to divert the wine to stop it from contaminating the nearby Certima River. The Anadia Fire Department stepped in, blocked off the road and diverted the wire into a nearby field.

The streets of Levira, Portugal were flooded with red wine after a distillery’s 2.2 million liter tanks burst.



The firefighters later informed that a basement in a home near the distillery had been flooded with the wine.

Levira Distillery, responsible for handling the tankers, released an apology note after the incident saying it was taking full responsibility for the damages.

“We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately,” it said in a statement.

“We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”

Netizens see the funny side

Despite the inconvenience caused by the spill, some netizens saw the funny side of things, with one posting, "Get me a plane ticket and I will handle it," while another said: "This is like that one tom and jerry episode."

"This would be the day I learn how to swim," added third.

Although the spilled wine posed an environmental hazard, numerous studies have shown that drinking wine is good for an individual's gut. A 2019 study by Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King's College London, found people who drank red wine had a wider range of gut bacteria, which is linked to better gut health.

