Study challenges existence of "Beer Goggles" phenomenon, says alcohol doesn't enhance perceived attractiveness

A long-standing belief that alcohol could influence people's perception of physical attractiveness, commonly referred to as the "beer goggles" effect, has been debunked by a recent study.

Contrary to the popular notion that alcohol enhances the appeal of others, researchers found that alcohol did not significantly alter participants' perceptions of attractiveness. However, the study did unveil an interesting twist - alcohol seemed to provide a boost of "liquid courage," increasing the willingness to engage with attractive individuals.

Origins of "Beer Goggles"

The concept of "beer goggles" first emerged as a colloquial term among male North American university students in the 1980s.

Despite its casual popularity, there has been a lack of systematic research to validate the phenomenon. Past studies, which involved having participants rate attractiveness of others in sober and intoxicated states based on images, yielded mixed outcomes.

These inconsistencies prompted Prof Molly Bowdring from the Stanford Prevention Research Center in Palo Alto, California, to delve into the matter more comprehensively.

Also Read | England to become first country to offer seven-minute cancer treatment jab

Study

Prof Bowdring, along with Prof Michael Sayette from the University of Pittsburgh, invited pairs of male friends into their laboratory for the study. The pairs were asked to rate the attractiveness of individuals in photos and videos.

One session involved alcohol consumption, raising participants' blood alcohol concentration to approximately 0.08% – equivalent to the legal driving limit in several countries. The other session featured non-alcoholic beverages.

Also Read | Guatemala president-elect's party appeals for annulment of its suspension

Surprisingly, the study results did not support the notion of alcohol heightening perceptions of attractiveness. However, the researchers observed that intoxicated participants were 1.71 times more likely to choose the individuals they deemed most attractive for potential interaction in future experiments.

"Liquid courage" vs. "Beer goggles"

Rebecca Monk, a psychology professor at Edge Hill University, noted that while the traditional "beer goggles" effect wasn't confirmed, the study highlighted the phenomenon of "liquid courage." This term describes the increased confidence alcohol can provide, leading individuals to express interest in interacting with attractive others.

Watch | Russia: Private funeral held for late Wagner Chief Prigozhin

The implications of this study extend beyond dispelling a popular belief. The findings shed light on alcohol's role in influencing social behaviors, particularly those involving interactions with attractive individuals. The researchers suggest that understanding these effects can provide insights into the complex interplay between alcohol consumption and risky behaviors, such as engaging in unsafe sexual activities.