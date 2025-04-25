The Vatican has barred mourners from taking photographs near Pope Francis's body as he lies in state. This comes following widespread criticism of inappropriate behaviour during public viewing.

Advertisment

No photo zone

As per reports, security guards at St Peter's Basilica are now enforcing a 30-foot no-photo zone around the Pope's coffin, threatening to confiscate phones from anyone flouting the new rule.

Also read | 'What a rotten age': Mourners take smiling selfies with Pope Francis' body in casket, triggers outrage

Advertisment

The measure comes as reports on Wednesday (Apr 23) showed stark, distasteful scenes from the sombre ceremony, where mourners were seen snapping selfies and videos — some even using selfie sticks — near the Pontiff's simple velvet-lined casket.

"Today, there is a totally different approach to yesterday," said one pilgrim who queued on both days, adding, "now there is far more decorum".

The clampdown comes after a viral image showed a woman smiling for a selfie with the Pope's coffin just 10 feet behind her, prompting backlash from worshippers and observers alike.

Advertisment

It was "awful to see so many people taking photos," British mourner Catherine Gilsenan, who described the experience as "very emotional," told Globo.

Also read | ‘Just Franciscus’: Pope Francis’ final wish reveals how his burial will take place

Hundreds of thousands pay respect to Pope Francis

More than 90,000 people had paid their respects to the beloved pope by Thursday night, with the basilica kept open through the night to accommodate the crowds. Pope Francis's body lies in a modest wooden coffin, only slightly elevated from the floor — a contrast to the raised platforms used for his predecessors, St John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, who were placed upon an elevated platform.

Watch | St Peter’s Basilica opens overnight for mourners paying tribute to Pope Francis

His funeral will be held Saturday at the Basilica of St Mary Major, where he will be buried in a humble grave marked simply "Franciscus."

Dignitaries expected to attend the funeral include Prince William, Keir Starmer, and Donald Trump. The ceremony will be under tight security, with army patrols, anti-drone defences, and a no-fly zone in place.