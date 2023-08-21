USA: Deadly Listeria outbreak, linked to contaminated ice cream machines kills three in Washington

At least three people have died while three others have been hospitalised after drinking milkshakes contaminated with listeria bacteria at a restaurant in Washington in USA.

According to a release by the Washington State Department of Health, investigators found the outbreak related to ice cream machines that were not cleaned properly at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma.

"Listeria bacteria found in all milkshake flavours sold at Frugals restaurant at 10727 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma, WA are associated with a foodborne listeriosis outbreak linked to six hospitalisations and three deaths," read the statement.

Although the restaurant stopped using its ice cream machines on August 8, Listeria can still sicken people up to 70 days later.

Reports state that the victims (five people in Pierce County and one person in Thurston County) were hospitalised between February 27 and July 22. Investigations revealed that bacteria inside the milkshakes was the same strain of Listeria that triggered hospitalisations.

The health department said anyone who ate at the Tacoma restaurant between May 29 and August 7 and is showing symptoms of Listeria is urged to contact a doctor at the quickest.

What is Listeria?

Listeria or Listeriosis is a serious infection, often linked to eating food contaminated by bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. According to US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,6000 people contract listeriosis each year, with the infection proving fatal for 260.

What are the symptoms?

The bacteria is most likely to attack pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older and people with weak immune systems. Pregnant women are approximately 10 times more likely to get listeriosis, and pregnant Hispanic women are 24 times more likely. Others may contract the disease but the severity may be less severe.

Those not pregnant usually have a fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures.

Meanwhile, pregnant women usually have a fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Listeria cannot be taken lightly as it is known to cause pregnancy loss or premature birth in certain cases.

Diagnosis and treatment

People with an invasive illness are usually treated using antibiotics. Most people with intestinal illness recover without the assistance of any antibiotic treatment.

CDC cautions that antibiotics are needed only for patients who are very ill or at risk of becoming very ill. People who have an intestinal illness should drink extra fluids while they have diarrhoea.

(With inputs from agencies)