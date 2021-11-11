'Trump is US president and Hunter Biden possesses child porn': Teacher fired for wrong lessons

A Ventura County middle school teacher who informed children that Donald Trump was still the president of the United States has been fired.

The unnamed history teacher allegedly told students that Trump is still president, that President Joe Biden's son Hunter is "doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funnelling money illegally," and that "if you have a baby in the hospital, they don't want to give it back if you aren't vaccinated."

A student videotaped the teacher's comments during class.

Hunter Biden participated in incest with his niece and had child porn, according to the individual on the tape.

Officials from the Ventura Unified School System informed the that the female history teacher had left the middle school, but they wouldn't clarify whether she was still employed by the district.

The teacher has expressed regret over the incident.

The decision to remove the instructor from the classroom was made in accordance with the terms of the teachers' union's collective bargaining agreement.

