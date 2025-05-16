Published: May 16, 2025, 07:55 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 07:55 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (or his staff) has purportedly released an advisory of sorts on how the press must photograph him.

A picture of the advisory is being widely shared on social media platforms like X. It contains guidelines on which angles can be used to photograph Zelensky and also warns against shots "that could be used for memes".

The document, at first glance, seems to be trying to take the attention away from Zelensky's height, which has frequently made him the subject of ridicule.

A picture of the so-called advisory titled "Requirements for photographing events involving Volodymyr Zelensky" was shared by journalist Ben Swann on X. Posting the picture, he wrote: "This is wild! The list of requirements for photographs to be “allowed” to photograph Zelensky! Everything is so contrived with this man."

The list carries the date 15 May, 2025, along with Istanbul, and instructs journalists to "adhere" to a set of "requirements when taking photographs".

As per the list, the only "permissible angles" while photographing Zelensky are "eye level or slightly above, waist-up or higher".

It also "prohibits" certain angles and situations, like "shooting from a low angle," saying that this "emphasises short stature". Additionally, it prohibits wide-angle distortions which could "make body proportions appear natural", as well as "photographing the politician (Zelensky) next to taller people without prior approval".

Furthermore, it asks photojournalists to "not draw attention" to Zelensky's "shoes or other details that may highlight height" and says that for group photos, his "positioning must be approved in advance".

Lastly, it prohibits any shots that "could be used for memes or derogatory publications".

As per reports, the Ukrainian president is around 5 feet 7 inches; however, IMDb pegs his height at 5'5 3/4.

Zelensky's height is frequently ridiculed by netizens, most recently after he met US President Donald Trump, who stands over 6 feet tall.

After the meeting, Zelensky was trolled left, right and centre, with netizens commenting things like, "Zelensky is so short I am mortified for him. He can’t even do anything to get any taller, y’all."

Other netizens have meanwhile labelled him the "Archie Andrews of global politics". Archie Andrews is the protagonist of comics by the same name and is 5'7".

