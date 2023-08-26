This airline in Europe is introducing child-free zones

If you are frequent air traveller having frequently travelled on a flight that happened to have a howling child on board, you have a fair sense of the all-out sensory assault on your being.

Keeping humour aside, a crying infant or an upset toddler on plane can certainly be a handful to their parents as well. They may already be embarrassed because of discomfort their child causing to other travellers.

But an airline has become first in Europe to introduce a child-free zone. Turkish-owned Corendon Airlines has come to the rescue of those who dread the ruckus caused by upset offsprings of embarrassed parents.

The 'Only Adult' zone will be offered on the flight route between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curaçao. The airline plans to introduce child-free zone from November.

As reported by Euro News, this zone will be located in the front of the plane. This zone will have 93 seats reserved for travellers who are aged 16 and above.

This section will be separated from the other one with walls and curtains. Passengers will reportedly have to pay 45 euros extra one-way if they wish to book a seat in adults-only section. This section will also have nine seats with extra legroom. These seats will cost 100 euros extra.

Atilay Uslu, founder of Corendon said the child-free zone is being established with an aim to “accommodate travellers looking for extra peace during their flight.”

Uslu added that setting up such a zone would also mean that parents of infants would be free from worry that their crying child is disturbing others.

“They can enjoy the fight without worrying if their children make a little noise,” he said.

Corendon Airlines is the first carrier in Europe to take this step, but such plans have already been adopted by

AirAsiaX has a Quiet Zone on long haul flights. The zone is reserved for passengers aged 12 and above

Scoot, which is low-cost Singapore-based carrier has special cabins on 787 flights. Travellers aged 12 and above can travel in these cabins.

