Published: May 14, 2025, 03:53 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 03:53 IST

The former India captain, Virat Kohli called time on his 14-year illustrious Test career on Monday and will no longer be active in red-ball cricket.

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement has brought a wave of shock for his fans after the announcement was made public on Monday (May 12). The former India captain called time on his 14-year Test career on Monday and will no longer be active in red-ball cricket. After the announcement, a fan was spotted at the Airport confronting Virat over his Test retirement.





- Paps to Virat : Virat sir why did you take retirement? We will not see cricket any more! 💔 Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Mumbai Airport ✈️- Paps to Virat : Virat sir why did you take retirement? We will not see cricket any more! 💔 pic.twitter.com/rXY8k4iqN4

On Tuesday, the former India captain was spotted in Vrindavan with his wife Anushka as they sought the blessings of Swami Premanand Maharaj. While the visit made headlines, hours later, on their way home, both Virat and Anushka were at the airport when a fan, also a camera person, took the opportunity to praise Virat but confronted him for abruptly taking Test retirement.

The fan was quoted as saying, “Virat sir, why did you take retirement? We will not see cricket anymore!”

While Virat gave a smile, he did not react and was seen approaching his car thereafter.

On Tuesday, in a video surfacing on social media, a white SUV was seen taking both Virat and Anushka to Swami Premanand Maharaj’s ashram. The couple is followers of Swami Premanand Maharaj, as their last visit to the site also made headlines in January.

The visit came a day after Virat called time on his 14-year Test career, playing a key role in the nation’s rise in the red-ball format. His retirement came as a big surprise for many despite calls for him to play in the upcoming England tour.