Russia has lashed out at Britain, accusing it of "hysteria" and issuing a fresh "stop list" banning 21 British politicians from entering Russia. The move, announced on Saturday (Apr 26), is part of Moscow's escalating feud with London over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin accused these UK politicians of trying to "demonise our country" and said the decision will punish Brits that are "actively fabricating anti-Russian narratives."

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the UK has imposed sweeping sanctions against Russian oligarchs, diplomats, and companies since Russia's invasion, freezing more than £25 billion in Russian assets.

Russophobia

In an angry statement laced with bizarre accusations of "Russophobia," a Kremlin spokesperson accused the UK of "actively fabricating anti-Russian narratives in order to reduce Moscow's influence on the international stage and further pumping weapons into the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv".

It claimed that "Russophobia and the desire to destroy Russian statehood remain integral elements of British foreign policy, which is completely subordinated to the task of inflicting as much damage as possible on our national interests".

The spokesperson also accused UK officials of trying to "seize Russian assets" and "undermine the foundations of bilateral cooperation." This seems to be a reference to the UK treasury freezing £25 billion ($33.28 billion) worth of Russian assets in the country.

Which UK politicians did Russia blacklist?

The new blacklist spans political lines, targeting 15 MPs and six members of the House of Lords from Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, and the DUP. It follows previous sanctions Moscow placed on other senior UK politicians, including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Cabinet members like Rachel Reeves and Ed Miliband.

Here's the full list of newly banned UK politicians:

- David Patrick Paul Alton (House of Lords)

- Charles Edward Raymond Banner (House of Lords)

- Kevan David Jones (House of Lords)

- Ross John Kempsell (House of Lords)

- Jeremy Purvis (House of Lords)

- Julie Elizabeth Smith (House of Lords)

- Johanna Baxter (Labour MP)

- Philip Michael Brickell (Labour MP)

- Stephen Patrick Gethins (SNP MP)

- Alexander Morrison Carmichael (Liberal Democrat MP)

- Christopher Austin Francis Coghlan (Liberal Democrat MP)

- Helen Elaine Maguire (Liberal Democrat MP)

- Blair McDougall (Labour MP)

- James Neville MacCleary (Liberal Democrat MP)

- Michael Peter Martin (Liberal Democrat MP)

- Manuella Perteghella (Liberal Democrat MP)

- Juan Timothy Charles Roca (Labour MP)

- Jeevun Gurpreet Singh Sander (Labour MP)

- Aaron Cameron Thomas (Liberal Democrat MP)

- William Paul Forster (Liberal Democrat MP)

- Richard James Shannon (DUP MP)