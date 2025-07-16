/Russian woman rescued from Karnataka cave gave birth to children in Goa's cavern—Details of kids father revealed

The Russian woman, who was found with her two young daughters in a cave in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, claimed that she gave birth to one of the babies while staying at a cave in Goa, and an Israeli businessman is the father of the kids, officials said. The 40-year-old Nina Kutin, whose visa expired in 2017, is presently at a detention center in Bengaluru.

According to a report by the Indian Express, an official of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) stated that they have been able to locate the father of the children, who is an Israeli citizen and is in India on a business visa.

Later, the FRRO officials held a meeting with the Israeli businessman to check whether he could finance the tickets for Nina and the children. “The Israeli man, who is in his 40s, met Nina a long time ago, and both fell in love. So, he is the father of the children who were with Nina. He is in the clothing business. We have been able to meet him," an official said.

When did Nina meet her husband for the first time?

A source indicated that Nina was unwilling to give details about the father of the children initially, but later she opened up with the help of counsellors, giving details of the Israeli businessman with whom she was in a relationship.

The FRRO officials also contacted the Russian consulate and informed them that the process would take almost a month to complete all formalities and deport the woman and her children. “She has another child back in Russia, and we have informed the Consul General of Russia in Chennai,” an official said.