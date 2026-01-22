/Robot dogs with guns steal the show at India’s Republic Day parade rehearsal | Watch

During rehearsals for this year's Republic Day parade in New Delhi, the Indian army has unveiled an unusual piece of technology: rifle-mounted robotic dogs. Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations, a video of these robot dogs marching alongside troops and armoured vehicles at Kartavya Path is going viral. The four-legged machine, built to move across rough ground, drew instant attention from onlookers and defence watchers alike.

Video goes viral

The rehearsal offered only a brief glimpse. However, a video of the fleet of quadrupedal robots, resembling mechanical dogs, is going viral on social media, with rifles mounted on their backs.

In the lip, they can be seen marching in formation on the parade ground at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, during an Indian Army Republic Day rehearsal. Some robots can even be seen demonstrating agile movements like stepping or balancing, as military vehicles and personnel are seen in the background.

You can watch it here:

Rifle-mounted robots: A new development?

The same type of quadruped robot had earlier gone viral during the IPL, where it was used as a roaming camera on cricket fields. Before India, robotic dogs with integrated weapon systems have been tested by other militaries and private companies in recent years, including in the US, China, and have even been seen in videos released by Kyiv during the ongoing Ukraine War. While their operational effectiveness and battlefield survivability remain under evaluation, the quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicle represents an important technological advancement for the Indian armed forces.

According to India Today, the Army has already inducted 100 robotic mules, formally known as Multi Utility Legged Equipment, into active service.

From sports to the battlefield

These machines are designed to carry gear, move with troops, and operate in places where vehicles struggle. For the Army, it is part of a wider push toward automation and unmanned systems, especially in high-risk zones where human movement is limited.

But it was enough to signal that the future of Indian ground warfare may walk on four legs.

