/J&K woman officer to lead all-male CRPF unit on Republic Day: Who is Assistant Commandant Simran Bala?

India is gearing up for 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. The national celebrations at the Kartavya Path, New Delhi marks many firsts for the nation. This year, 26-year-old CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala will take part in the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path and will lead a male contingent of her force, becoming the first to do so. The moment would be historic for the country as it is the first time a woman officer will lead a CRPF male contingent in the Republic Day parade. She will command a contingent of more than 140 male personnel at this national event.

Who is Simran Bala?

Simran Bala is a resident of border town of Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. According to reports, she is reportedly the first woman from her district to join the CRPF as an officer. Simran aced her first UPSC Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) examination in 2023, becoming the first woman to qualify the exam that year. She secured 82 rank in the all India ranking. Her selection to head the all-male contingent followed a standout performance during demanding Republic Day parade rehearsals, where her confidence, precision in drill and leadership caught the attention of senior officers, securing her the honour of leading the CRPF unit on January 26, according to an India Today report.

