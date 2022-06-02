Raspberry-picking robot system reduces harvesting time, can cut costs by more than 20%

Amid a structural decline in labour in the agriculture sector, a robot working in the fields is the new normal. When it comes to harvesting a tricky fruit, like raspberries, such innovations are blessings to the farmers.

For instance, the University of Plymouth spinout company Fieldwork Robotics has commercially deployed raspberry picking robots in two locations in Portugal.

The fruit harvesting robot is said to be the world's first raspberry-picking robot. It has four 3-D printed plastic hands and is 1.8 metres (5ft 11in) tall. It is apparently picking the fruit with precision.

It is expected that the robots will reduce production costs. Mirage News reported that the changes in the materials used for the robots are expected to cut costs by more than 20%.

Raspberries are one of the hardest fruit to pick. They are very soft and grow on tall bushes. There are chances of cuts and spills. However, to reduce slippage and cut, the robot is harvesting with its sensor technology and grippers have also been completely redesigned.

Rui Andres, Fieldwork’s chief executive said as quoted by The Guardian: "Through our technological advances and commercial deployments, we are making real progress in the development of our harvesting robots."

"Raspberries are very sensitive so we have had to develop technology that can apply enough pressure to release the fruit from the stem without damaging it. At the same time, our sensors are now so advanced that they can tell if the fruit is ready to be harvested or not, meaning what can be sold is all that is picked," Andres added.

