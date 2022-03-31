Officially Amazing! Delhi's Sufiya Khan ran 6,000 km in 110 days, sets a world record

A Guinness World Record has been created by Sufiya Khan as she took the shortest time to travel the 'golden quadrilateral' in India by foot.

The 'golden quadrilateral' is a network of national highways connecting four major cities in the country — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Sufiya Khan, who hails from the country's capital New Delhi, completed a journey of 6,002 km in just 110 days, 23 hours and 24 minutes.

With an aim to create a massive record, Sufiya started running from New Delhi on December 16 in 2020 and she has completed the golden quadrilateral circuit by April 6, 2021.

On being asked about the journey, Sufiya was quoted as saying by Guinness World Records: "No, I did not think of giving up in the entire attempt. Though there were very many injuries that happened during the run my full focus was on completing this attempt in minimum time."

On her official Facebook account, Sufiya wrote: "Glad to share it with you all who was a part of this amazing world record expedition."

She added, "I am very grateful to all you amazing people who ran along for few miles to few hundreds miles, who warmly welcomed me in their city, who arranged homefood for me, who encouraged me to run when i was down, who celebrated my every success as their own, who worried about me when i was running alone or in dark, who contributed financially for the expedition need, who arranged my accommodation and those who love me unconditionally and prayed everyday for me [sic]."

Important to note that Sufiya already holds a Guinness World Record for the fastest woman to run from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.