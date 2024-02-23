New Zealand gets its first 'kiwi hospital' to cater to injured birds

New Zealand welcomed its first kiwi hospital with the successful treatment of "Splash," a chick that found itself in a swimming pool. The opening marks a significant step in the country's efforts to preserve its once-threatened national bird, as reported by AFP.

The surge in kiwi populations, once endangered, prompted the creation of a specialised hospital in Kerikeri, Northland. The initiative reflects New Zealand's commitment to safeguarding its iconic species, with the hospital being the first of its kind in the country.

Constructed by the local conservation group Kiwi Coast, the hospital is strategically located in the heart of Northland, home to nearly 10,000 brown kiwis. This region has played a vital role in the species' resurgence, with its population now exceeding 26,000 across the country.

From vulnerable to thriving

Previously classified as "nationally vulnerable," the brown kiwi's status has now been upgraded to "not threatened." This transformation is attributed to rigorous conservation measures, including predator control initiatives and community engagement in safeguarding kiwi habitats.

With kiwi numbers on the rise, the demand for specialised care for injured or sick birds has escalated. The hospital aims to cater to such cases, ensuring that stressed kiwis receive timely and appropriate medical attention. Even before its official opening, the hospital sprung into action to rescue "Splash," a young kiwi that had fallen into a swimming pool filter. The successful treatment and release of "Splash" underscore the hospital's critical role in preserving kiwi populations.

Operated by volunteers, the hospital boasts state-of-the-art veterinary facilities and isolation pens to prevent disease transmission. Kiwi patients undergo comprehensive treatment before being reintroduced into their natural habitats.