/Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter-in-law choses Indian designers for her wedding, divides the Internet

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandson Junaid Safdar married Shanzay Ali Rohail in a grand wedding ceremony in Lahore. The celebrations ran for multiple days and included a nikaah ceremony and a mehendi ceremony. While the photos hint at dreamy celebrations, the wedding is in the news for other reasons. For the wedding celebrations, Shanzay the bride, wore two ensembles by Indian designers, which have triggered mixed reactions online.

Pakistani bride wears Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani

For her mehendi ceremony, Shanzeh Ali chose a lehenga by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The heavy embroidered lehenga was in hues of green and red. Shanzeh is the granddaughter of Nawaz Sharif's longtime ally Rohail Asghar.

Not just Sabyasachi, but the bride also wore a Tarun Tahiliani creation for her wedding ceremony. She paired the elaborate saree with a diamond necklace featuring a massive emerald at the centre.

While the bride looked breathtaking in both ensembles, her choice of designers triggered a debate on social media in Pakistan.

About the groom

The groom Muhammad Junaid Safdar is the son of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Muhammad Safdar Awan. Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab, and she is the first woman in the country to hold the office of a chief minister in the country.

This is Junaid's second wedding. He married Ayesha Saif Khan, daughter of Saifur Rehman Khan, a former chairman of the National Accountability Bureau, in 2021. The couple announced their divorce on Instagram in October 2023.

Pakistani internet reacts

“Very mid. I’m sure Pakistani designers could have made her something more Pakistani, but well…” read one comment on Instagram.

“Shame on giving taxes to India,” said another person.

Some questioned Pakistan’s obsession for Indian designers. “What’s this obsession with Indian designers? They drool over our Pakistani clothes and look at this!”

“Always picking ordinary Indian designs over our own absolutely amazing designers,” another commented.

There were others who spoke in defence of the bride.

“Indians wear Pakistani designers and vice versa. Why can’t we appreciate and promote our designers,” said one person.