Charlotte Sena: Missing nine-year-old girl rescued from camper cabinet in New York; suspect held

Charlotte Sena, a nine-year-old girl who disappeared during a family camping trip in upstate New York, was found "safe and in good health" after a frantic two-days search.

The massive search for Charlotte Sena ended after police rescued the fourth grader and arrested the suspect who allegedly abducted her. She vanished while riding her bike on Saturday evening at Moreau Lake State Park, a bushy forest area located 35 miles (60 kilometres) north of Albany, reported AP.

During a briefing on Sunday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Charlotte's parents panicked after she failed to return after 15 minutes. Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning, prompting an exhaustive search as they suspected her disappearance might be an abduction case. According to the alert, she was a 1.37 metres tall white girl with brown hair and green eyes.

Charlotte's family had pleaded with the public to find their daughter and asked to provide any tips to the police.

On Monday, Governor Hochul said during a news conference that the police found a fingerprint from a ransom note left by the suspect, identified as Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 47.

Charlotte's family was at the campground when she went missing, added Governor Hochul. The police saw someone drop a note in the mailbox at 04:20 am on Monday.

One of the fingerprints on the ransom note matched Ross, who was involved in a 1999 DWI (driving while intoxicated) case. She said the authorities linked Ross to a property owned by his mother, found the little girl and captured the suspect in a camper at about 06:30 pm.

According to Hochul, the authorities took Charlotte to a local hospital. However, she appeared unharmed and reunited with her family.

The case is currently an active investigation, and Ross is still under interrogation.

Charlotte Sena's rescue ended an intense search involving 400 people, including forest rangers, police officers and firefighters, expanded over 46 linear miles (74 linear kilometres).

Due to the search, the parks remained closed, and officials requested the public refrain from attempting to assist and instead allow the professionals to handle the situation.

Additionally, federal authorities put in place a temporary flight restriction over the park to ensure the safety of law enforcement air operations.

The Corinth Central School District provided additional counsellors at Charlotte's elementary school to support students and staff in need. The district released a statement expressing sympathy for the Sena family.

