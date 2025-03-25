A British man who now lives in Australia has made nearly Rs 38,000 in just two weeks doing basic chores for others. In his first job, he made Rs 6,204 doing a four-hour job. He earned Rs 1,000 more in his next job. He has started a business which offers services such as cleaning, gardening, and grocery shopping.

George Redfern took off from his home in January this year and travelled to Athens, Dubai, and Bangkok before settling in Perth. He soon started applying for jobs in social media, at bars, receptions and other places, but had no luck.

While cleaning his girlfriend's family's garden, Redfern had an idea - Doing chores for other people that they do not want to do. The 21-year-old launched 'CBA jobs' on March 5, and quickly made 700 Australian dollars (Rs 38,000 approx). The work he does includes, cleaning windows, cars, gardening, etc.

George told Daily Mail, "I was cleaning the back garden because I was bored waiting to hear back from jobs. An idea popped into my head that I could do jobs for people who don't have time to do those jobs or don't want to."

Earning thousands in few hours of gardening

He made a Facebook page and offered to do chores for other people by using their equipment. He had five customers within five hours, he said and claims that his company has now taken off.

"At my first job, I earned $115 (Rs 6,204) for four hours of work, and with that money, I started buying gardening equipment and work gear. In my second job I earned $135 (Rs 7,312) using their equipment as well," he said.

He has more jobs lined up, many of them from the same customers. "Garden cleaning is my favourite job because you are in the outdoors all day," he said.

Such jobs are common in India

While something like this looks like a strange job in Australia or any other Western country, in India gardeners, car cleaners and maids who do grocery shopping are common. However, they do not make as much money as Redfern is with this work in Australia.

According to the job site Indeed, the average monthly salary for a gardener in India is Rs 12,809 which can go as high as Rs 22-35 thousand in some places. A person who washes cars can earn up to Rs 23,000 per month, depending on the city.