Lolita, the famous whale in Miami, dies ahead of her release

Lolita, a whale in Miami Seaquarium who had a huge fan following has died. News reports in US media have said that the Orca died due to an unspecified ailment related to kidneys. She was soon to be released in her home habitat.

Lolita was also known as Tokitae and Toki. She was captured in 1970 off the Washington state coast. She was to be returned to her home habitat of Puget Sound. It is an estuary on northwestern US coast.

The news of her death was announced by Friends of Toki, a nonprofit which was taking care of her along with the aquarium.

“Despite receiving the best possible medical care, she passed away Friday afternoon from what is believed to be a renal condition,” Friends of Toki said in a statement as quoted by NBC News.

Lolita was believed to be 57-year-old. Friends of Toki said that she was showing "signs of discomfort" for last few days.

Her condition was reportedly assessed by two veterinarians on July 31. The experts noted that she was "still fighting infection". They observed that the whale suffered abdominal discomfort. In addition she had a lesion on a lung. it has been reported that the infection was described as "chronic pulmonary infection" in a July 12 Friends of Toki update.

“Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family," Friends of Toki said. "Those of us who have had the honor and privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit."

NBC reported that Lolita had health issues in the last few years. She was kept on daily antibiotics. Vets were taking care of her. She was monitored daily in her aquatic environment in the acquarium. Chillers were used to keep the otherwise tropical water cold.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.