/Is Roblox shutting down? Here’s what we know as fresh rumours surface on social media

Fresh rumours surface once again that Roblox, one of the most popular video games among teens, is shutting down. The claim has reignited panic among the gaming community. A social media post seemed to share a notice by the developers that the game is shutting down due to growing concerns over safety and security. The question arises whether Roblox is actually shutting down or if this is yet another hoax regarding the popular gaming platform.

Is Roblox shutting down?

The “official announcement” posted on X by an account, Roblox Notifier, claimed that the game is permanently shutting down. “After careful consideration, we have decided to permanently shut down our platform. This decision comes as a direct response to overwhelming popular demand, alongside growing concerns about safety and security.”

The message signed by “The Roblox Team” added, “While this was not an easy choice, we believe it is in the best interest of our community. We want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey. Your voices have been heard, and your well-being remains our top priority. Effective September 1st, the platform will no longer be available.”

While the announcement seemed official, the company has not released any such announcement. As of now, the platform remains operational. Moreover, the account that posted the notice is a parody account with a bio saying, “most posts are just goofs with some exceptions”.

Interestingly, Roblox was also part of the Gamescom video games trade fair at the Trade Fair Center in Cologne, western Germany. The event is taking place from August 20 to 24, 2025. An announcement of shutting down, while the platform is showcasing itself at a public event, seems unlikely.

Meanwhile, the official X account of Roblox has continued to post updates on the platform, with the latest one being posted on Tuesday (Aug 19). In a post on August 16, the company said, “Safety and civility have always been our top priority. Here's an update on our safety releases over the past few weeks, including our updated approach to vigilantism. We also preview additional releases in the works.”

Past rumours

This is not the first time such rumours have surfaced on social media. Roblox has repeatedly denied such claims multiple times in the past, reassuring its players that the game “isn’t going anywhere.”

Controversies surrounding Roblox

Over the years, Roblox has faced scrutiny over the safety concerns of children. In a recent development, a lawsuit was filed against the platform by the state of Louisiana, which accused it of failing to protect its young players from inappropriate content and child predators.

Last year, an investigation by the New York investment firm Hindenburg Research discovered several accounts trading child abuse materials. Moreover, hundreds of accounts were named after sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The platform also has games like ‘Escape to Epstein Island’ and ‘Diddy Party’, which contain explicit content and are accessible to minors.

Apart from the recent lawsuit, many countries, including Turkey, China, Oman, and Qatar, have banned the platform over child safety concerns.