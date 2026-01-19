Google Preferred
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Iran's super-rich partied in Turkey nightclub as thousands died in anti-regime protests: Report

Iran's super-rich partied in Turkey nightclub as thousands died in anti-regime protests: Report

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Jan 19, 2026, 12:18 IST | Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 12:18 IST
Iran's super-rich partied in Turkey nightclub as thousands died in anti-regime protests: Report

Iran protests have killed thousands in the country, but the elite were partying in Turkey. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Iran's super-rich escaped to Turkey as protests against the regime raged, reports suggest. They were spotted at a nightclub in Van by Telegraph reporters, who talked to some of them. He said they feel safe here and spend a lot of money. 

As Iran boiled amid the raging protests in the country against the current regime, the rich fled to Turkey and partied, according to a report by The Telegraph. The outlet revealed that its reporters observed an “elite Iranians gathering” in a nightclub in Van, a Turkish province 60 miles away from Iran’s border. Iran's elite quietly removed themselves from the ongoing unrest in the country and are believed to profit from the government. "These people benefit from the regime. They left Iran for now because they were worried about staying there. Here, they can feel safe,” one Iranian at the club told the Telegraph. The person added that the country's rich make a lot of money from their businesses and then come to Turkey to spend it. This comes amid deadly protests in Iran with citizens demanding that the current administration step down as an economic crisis and corruption mar the country. The Iranian rial dropped beyond 1.4 million per US dollar, revealing the status of the economy.

Iranian doctors claim 16,500 killed in protests

Angry residents want the Khamenei regime to be removed, while the Iranian administration has termed the protesters "traitors" who are "waging war against God." People's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the state’s core military branch, has been opening fire at demonstrators, and is said to be “calmly trying to aim for people’s heads.” Human rights groups say that at least 5,000 people are confirmed dead, although the number could be higher. Iranian doctors compiled data from emergency rooms of various hospitals and revealed that more than 16,500 people have died in the current protests. The Sunday Times reported that they gathered the data and shared it via Starlink, which is banned in the country. The majority of those killed are under the age of 30, with 330,000 injured.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Iran protests executions, Erfan Soltani and others

Iran was said to be getting ready to execute several of them, including Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old shopkeeper, last week. However, it was later announced that the hanging had been cancelled. US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with dire action if it went ahead with the executions. Later, the Iranian judiciary claimed that Soltani was never given the death sentence. Meanwhile, the latest reports state that many of the Iranian protesters could still face execution.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh holds expertise in news, trending and science articles. She has been working at WION as a Senior News Editor since 2022.

