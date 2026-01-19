/Iran protests: Pregnant mother of 2, a mountaineer and an activist among women killed in deadly crackdown

A pregnant woman has been identified as one of the six killed during an anti-government protest in Iran. Norwegian-based Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said that Sholeh Sotoudeh, of Langarud, was killed by live ammunition in the Gilan Province on January 10. This brings the total number of women to have lost their lives to 26 in the deadly demonstrations in Iran. Thousands have been killed in the protests that have marred the country for nearly a month. People are calling for an end to the current regime for inflation, economic crisis and corruption. Local activist Ziba Dastjerdi also died after she was allegedly shot in front of her daughter during a protest in Nishapur. According to Hengaw, she was earlier sentenced to 18 months in prison in 2022 for her civil activities and was slapped with an additional one-year prison sentence. Sotoudeh was pregnant with her third child and was protesting in the city of Chaf when the forces opened fire.

Another woman who was a mother to three kids was killed while protesting against the regime. Zahra Bagheri was struck in the head by gunfire on January 8, according to the human rights group. A well-known female mountaineer was also among those killed. Sara Behboodi, 45, died from live ammunition fire on protesters. She had climbed major peaks like Mount Kamal (3,700 meters) in East Azerbaijan Province and Mount Shah Moallem (3,050 meters) in Gilan Province. Music instructor Sanam Pourbabayi and Aida Aghili, 34, of Tehran, also lost their lives in the protests. Iran is under an internet blockade, and no information is being released on the current situation in the country. Several human rights groups are working to present a picture of what is transpiring in the country.

