'First of its kind': Saudi Arabia to unveil reconstructed face of a 2000-year-old Nabataean woman. Watch!

After years of work by historians and archaeologists, Saudi Arabia will finally unveil its first reconstruction of a face of an ancient Nabataean woman. Being the first of its kind, the display will start this coming Monday (Feb 13), where the reconstructed model of Hannat, who was discovered in 2015 in a 2,000-year-old tomb in Hegra, an archaeological site located in the ancient oasis city AlUla, northwestern Saudi Arabia. The display will be at Hegra's, welcome centre in AlUla.

The process of reconstruction began in 2019 in the UK, where a group of experts rebuilt bone fragments found in the tomb to reconstruct the image of Hinat using anthropological and archaeological data, CNN reported.

تحقيقا لالتزامنا في مشاركة إرث #العلا مع العالم، أنهى خبراء في مجال الآثار ترميم وإعادة بناء رقمية لهيكل وجه امرأة تعود للعصر النبطي وتُعرف باسم "حنّات". حيث تم اكتشافها في مدينة "الحِجر" التاريخية.#الممالك_العربية_القديمة pic.twitter.com/3n0kp06kuS — الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا (@RCU_SA) February 6, 2023 ×

A sculptor then used a 3D printer to bring Hannat's face to life.

Liala Nehme, Lebanese-french archaeologist said, "the Nabataeans are a bit of a mystery: We know a lot, but at the same time we know very little because they didn't leave any literary texts or records."

According to experts, the Nabatean civilisation didn't leave much significant texts or records, and the information regarding it is mainly derived from inscriptions on tombs and rocks. It was an ancient civilisation that inhabited northern Arabia and the Levant more than 2,000 years ago.

Nheme said, "excavating this tomb was a wonderful opportunity to learn more about their idea of the afterlife."

Nehme added that the tomb has a nice inscription carved on its facade, which says that it belongs to 'Hannat.'

According to her, the Nabataeans' alphabet evolved into modern-day Arabic.

(with inputs from agencies)