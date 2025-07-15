History repeats: Bashir’s rolling ball rekindles memories of India's 1999 heartbreak against Pakistan in Chennai

Despite all the struggle put up by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with Ravindra Jadeja during the Lord's Test against England, the game ended on a heartbreak with Ben Stokes' side securing a 22-run win to make it 2-1 in the five-match series. Jadeja left everything on the field, and he steered India's recovery in the 193-run pursuit even though the visitors were 112/8 at lunch on the fourth day.

The left-handed bat stayed unbeaten on 61, but in the end could do nothing as Mohammed Siraj lost his wicket to Shoaib Bashir, setting the stage for an unforgettable England win. Following the end of the Lord's Test, former India Test captain Anil Kumble compared the match to the 1999 Chennai Test between India and Pakistan, in which the latter defeated the former by 12 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar was at the forefront of India's struggle in the Chennai Test, and in Lord's, it was Ravindra Jadeja. But both's efforts were in vain, as their teams could not cross the finishing line. In the match in 1999, Javagal Srinath was the last of his wicket to fall, getting bowled by Saqlain Mushtaq.

"I was reminded of one Test match when we lost to Pakistan by 12 runs in Chennai. It was a similar sort of match. Javagal Srinath, over here it is Mohammed Siraj. Just enough on the ball to knock over that bail," said Kumble during a discussion with digital broadcasters.

Bashir took the last wicket. Siraj played back to the ball quite well. But Bashir's overspin resulted in the ball spinning behind after hitting the pitch, and it rolled into the leg stump. It was sufficient to disturb the bail. Siraj was completely crestfallen following the sight of the ball reverting back to the stumps. England's Joe Root also went up to and Mohammed Siraj to offer him some consolation.