/Great pyramid found with Mathematical 'code' may be linked to Moon and Stars, researcher claims

A researcher has given a new theory suggesting that the Great Pyramid of Giza may contain a hidden mathematical code connected to the Moon, stars and planets. Independent researcher Sefy Levy stated that the dimensions of the pyramid, along with its height, base and sloping sides, contain numerical patterns that could indicate the ancient Egyptians' knowledge of mathematics and astronomy. The theory is based on a paper published on SSRN, though it has not undergone peer review, and mainstream Egyptologists have not yet verified its claims.

What does the theory claim?

Levy analysed the key measurements of the Great Pyramid using fractions tied to ancient Egyptian mathematical practices. He claimed that some of the resulting figures align closely with astronomical cycles and mathematical constants.

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According to a report by the Metro, one calculation produced the number 27.5, which Levy claimed that it is close to the 27.55-day interval between successive lunar perigees, the points when the Moon is closest to Earth.

His another calculation gave the figure 70, which connects to the roughly 70-day stretch during which the star Sirius remains hidden from view due to the Sun's glare. He further claims that certain calculations correspond to the movements of planets such as Jupiter, Saturn, Venus and Mars, and suggests possible links to mathematical constants like pi and the golden ratio.

To check whether these patterns might simply be coincidental, Levy reportedly ran comparisons against 100,000 computer-generated pyramid models. He found that only around 2.4 per cent of these models displayed similar patterns, a result he argues suggests the Great Pyramid's dimensions may have been intentionally designed.

However, this result does not indicate that the ancient Egyptians created the pyramid as a mathematical or astronomical code. Because the Great Pyramid was built nearly 4,500 years ago during the reign of Pharaoh Khufu.